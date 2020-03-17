Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,662 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.40% of WP Carey worth $192,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in WP Carey by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.22. 18,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,360. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. Citigroup increased their price target on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.