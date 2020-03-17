Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,281,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.23% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $259,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $8,169,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RY. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.48. 168,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.27. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

