Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.16% of CoStar Group worth $255,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

Shares of CSGP traded down $11.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $576.29. 18,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.21. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $452.42 and a fifty-two week high of $746.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $619.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

