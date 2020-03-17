Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.35% of Ecolab worth $193,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.64.

ECL stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.12. 31,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,077. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.41 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

