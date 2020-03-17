Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $250.82 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,696,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,251 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.50% of HCA Healthcare worth $250,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,937,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,895,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 243.3% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 106,132 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

HCA traded down $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.33. 374,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.58 and its 200 day moving average is $134.92. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $83.87 and a 12 month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,895 shares of company stock worth $10,807,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.