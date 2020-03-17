Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $268.74 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,757,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,159,791 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.33% of Enbridge worth $268,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

