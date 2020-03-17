Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $283.28 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,797,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.95% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $283,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after buying an additional 1,237,939 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,892,000 after purchasing an additional 724,119 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 518.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 775,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 649,980 shares during the period. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $23,537,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,599,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,457,000 after acquiring an additional 263,755 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.87.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.48. 131,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,395. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

