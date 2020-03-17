Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.84% of Lululemon Athletica worth $253,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,970 shares of company stock valued at $22,189,135 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LULU stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.10. 29,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,349. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $138.29 and a 52 week high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

