Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,767 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.52% of Tractor Supply worth $278,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.10.

TSCO stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $66.81. 3,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $94.22. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

