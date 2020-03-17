Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646,205 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.91% of Corteva worth $201,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,306. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

