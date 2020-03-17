Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 149,448 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.70% of SBA Communications worth $190,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

SBAC traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,938. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 201.40 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $190.28 and a one year high of $309.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.78.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,560 shares of company stock worth $30,382,805 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SBAC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

