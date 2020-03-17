Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 262,920 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,920 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.49% of Masimo worth $210,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,741,000 after purchasing an additional 956,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Masimo by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,836,000 after purchasing an additional 442,681 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Masimo by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 435,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,886,000 after purchasing an additional 214,380 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Masimo by 523.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,611,000 after purchasing an additional 199,781 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Masimo by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 144,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $5.48 on Tuesday, reaching $168.71. The stock had a trading volume of 40,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,294. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.19. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $118.93 and a 1 year high of $187.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $9,157,540.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,994,492.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 23,982 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $4,454,896.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,406,071.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,929 shares of company stock worth $18,190,026. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.06.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

