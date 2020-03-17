Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 912,060 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912,060 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.18% of Black Knight worth $209,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $3,205,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,858,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BKI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.66. 1,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKI. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Black Knight to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

