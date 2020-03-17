Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53,872 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.35% of FMC worth $175,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,239. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.05.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,909 shares of company stock valued at $39,879,894 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMC. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

