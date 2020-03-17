Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,077 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.07% of Microchip Technology worth $269,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,655,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 49,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.12. 38,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,381. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.05.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

