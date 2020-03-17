Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 146,399 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 146,399 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.10% of BIO-TECHNE worth $176,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TECH stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.26. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $223.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total value of $2,232,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock worth $5,253,652 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Eight Capital downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

