Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,871,164 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,645,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,871,164 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.60% of AES worth $211,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 383,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of AES traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 29,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

