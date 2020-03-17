Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,886,730 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,705,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,886,730 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.13% of Store Capital worth $361,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Store Capital by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Store Capital by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Store Capital by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Store Capital by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STOR. BTIG Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In related news, EVP Chad Allen Freed purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,279.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STOR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 31,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,489. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $40.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

