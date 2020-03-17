Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 227,532 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,873,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 227,532 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.32% of Leidos worth $183,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,317,000 after buying an additional 1,116,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Leidos by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Leidos by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after buying an additional 439,469 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,870,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,455,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.02. 10,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,891. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.