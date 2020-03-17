MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. MasTec has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MasTec by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MasTec by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.