Master Contract Token Price Down 44.2% This Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $163,572.98 and approximately $36,549.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.02166665 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00086627 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

