Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,335 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 3.0% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.15% of Mastercard worth $458,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.59.

MA traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,655,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,029. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

