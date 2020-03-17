Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.77% of Materion worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Materion by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Materion by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. 270,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,822. Materion Corp has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $643.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

