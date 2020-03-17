Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $15.08 Million in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 148,814 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nike from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,582,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,784. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

