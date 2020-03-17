Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,376,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429,822 shares during the quarter. Perspecta makes up approximately 2.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 3.32% of Perspecta worth $142,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Perspecta by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perspecta by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perspecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Perspecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Perspecta by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 103,474 shares during the period.

PRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Perspecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. 1,716,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,791. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $29.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

