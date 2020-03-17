Maverick Chain Price Down 41% Over Last Week (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $157,312.76 and approximately $1,718.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

