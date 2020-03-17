Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. Apple makes up about 6.1% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 8,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,809,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,496,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $242.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.67 and its 200-day moving average is $268.74. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

