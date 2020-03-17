M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

M&C Saatchi stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 million and a PE ratio of 3.64. M&C Saatchi has a twelve month low of GBX 64.06 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.63.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

