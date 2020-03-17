Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Position Trimmed by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 47,274 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,852,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,635,000 after buying an additional 55,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $149.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.21. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $147.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.29.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

