Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 122,041 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $64,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $4.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,571,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,658. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $147.63 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.21.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

