McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.67-14.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. TheStreet raised McKesson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised McKesson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a sell rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.80.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $18.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.47. 6,673,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,469. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson has a 12-month low of $111.71 and a 12-month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.