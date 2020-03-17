McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.67-14.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.74. McKesson also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 14.67-14.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of McKesson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a sell rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $18.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.47. 6,673,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.79. McKesson has a 1-year low of $111.71 and a 1-year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.