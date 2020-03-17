MCO (MCO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $25.07 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. MCO has a total market cap of $45.55 million and approximately $25.07 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCO token can now be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00054999 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Coinnest, Coinrail and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, MCO has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00055482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000647 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.04216910 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00066784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039540 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018582 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012649 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. MCO’s official website is crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto.

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, HitBTC, Upbit, Cashierest, YoBit, Huobi, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Liqui, DDEX, Binance, IDEX, BigONE, Coinrail, Gate.io, OKEx, Livecoin, EXX, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

