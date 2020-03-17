MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $124,850.00

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Coinsuper and DEx.top. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00056515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00068095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.72 or 0.03979712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039375 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018480 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Coinrail, Cashierest, DEx.top, Upbit, IDEX, Kryptono and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

