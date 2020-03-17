MediBloc [QRC20] Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

