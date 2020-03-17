Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Raised to “Buy” at Echelon Wealth Partners

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) was upgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Medical Facilities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medical Facilities from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:DR opened at C$2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.48.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

