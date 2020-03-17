Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

