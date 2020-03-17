MedicCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Graviex and Cryptohub. MedicCoin has a market cap of $20,016.73 and approximately $188.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00008062 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000345 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.