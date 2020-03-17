Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Cut to “Sell” at SunTrust Banks

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

MEDP stock opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average of $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Medpace has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $109.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

