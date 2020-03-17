Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) is Mairs & Power INC’s 5th Largest Position

Mairs & Power INC decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,343 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 3.8% of Mairs & Power INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mairs & Power INC owned 0.22% of Medtronic worth $333,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,591,000 after acquiring an additional 166,811 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $78.70. The stock had a trading volume of 746,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,206. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.53. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.