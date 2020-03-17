Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,374 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Steris by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

STE opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Steris PLC has a one year low of $119.62 and a one year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

