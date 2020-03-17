Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 316.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,032 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

