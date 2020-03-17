Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,395 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41,395 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Danaher by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,504,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $127.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.02 and a 200 day moving average of $148.15. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.53 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

