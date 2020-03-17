Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Meggitt (LON:MGGT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 379 ($4.99) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 478 ($6.29). UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGGT. Citigroup lowered shares of Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Meggitt to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Meggitt to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 682 ($8.97) to GBX 654 ($8.60) in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 530.36 ($6.98).

Shares of LON:MGGT opened at GBX 382.50 ($5.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 589 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 627.40. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23).

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, for a total transaction of £30,360 ($39,936.86). Also, insider Tony Wood bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,960 ($32,833.46).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

