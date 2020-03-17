MEGGITT PLC/ADR Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)

MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, May 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of MEGGY stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. MEGGITT PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

MEGGITT PLC/ADR Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

