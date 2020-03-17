Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $57.59. 1,732,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,548,861. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average of $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.76.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.