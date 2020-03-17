Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,299 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 117,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,320,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,909,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.74.

INTU stock traded up $15.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.12. 1,383,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.38 and a 12 month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

