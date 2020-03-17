Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) Upgraded at China Renaissance Securities

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) was upgraded by investment analysts at China Renaissance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.40 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 226.92% from the stock’s previous close.

MOGU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. 64,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,552. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. Meili has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Meili Company Profile

Meili Inc develops and operates a fashion e-commerce platform which enables women to find personalized clothing and skin care products. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beijing, China.

