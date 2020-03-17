Melon (MLN) Trading Down 39.3% Over Last Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $15,979.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can now be bought for $2.32 or 0.00044770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Radar Relay, Kraken and Bitsane. In the last week, Melon has traded down 39.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.02274653 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 364.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00193535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00033892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00036616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, Kraken, Bittrex, Radar Relay and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

