Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Capitalization Hits $191,347.11

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $191,347.11 and $500.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00057568 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00854882 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

